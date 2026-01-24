Gujarat court grants bail to Rajdeepsinh Jadeja in Amit Khunt suicide case

Gondal: A court in Gujarat’s Gondal has granted bail to Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, the prime accused in the high-profile Amit Khunt suicide case.

Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, who had been in judicial custody for 84 days, will now be released from Junagadh Jail following the Gondal Additional District and Sessions Court’s judgment on Friday.

Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, son of Aniruddsinh Jadeja, had been absconding for nearly six months after being named in the suicide case.

According to police records, he made several unsuccessful attempts to secure anticipatory bail from the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court before finally surrendering at the Gondal Taluka Police Station on November 10 last year.

Following his surrender, he was placed on police remand and then sent to judicial custody in Junagadh Jail on November 13.

The case centres on the suicide of 37-year-old Amit Khunt from Ribda village in Gondal Taluka.

On May 5, Khunt allegedly hanged himself in his farmland, two days after a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault.

Police recovered a four-page suicide note from the site in which Khunt mentioned Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, his father Aniruddsinh Jadeja, and two young women, alleging harassment and wrongful accusations.

The Gondal police had lodged a complaint under Sections 108, 61(2), and 54 of the IPC against all mentioned accused, citing inducement to suicide and conspiracy.

The investigation revealed that Rajdeepsinh Jadeja and others allegedly pressured the complainant to provide their names, although the victim later denied knowing Rajdeepsinh Jadeja personally.

During the bail hearing, Special Public Prosecutor representing the state opposed the release, citing the seriousness of the case.

However, the defence said that the investigation was largely complete and that there was no further requirement for Rajdeepsinh Jadeja’s custody.

After examining police reports, witness statements, and submissions from both sides, Judge H.A. Trivedi accepted the defence’s arguments and granted regular bail under strict conditions, warning that any violation could result in cancellation of bail.

Police officials have confirmed that detailed questioning will continue to determine the involvement of others who allegedly aided Rajdeepsinh Jadeja while he was absconding.