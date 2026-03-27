Gujarat Dy CM inaugurates Patan Bus Port, set to serve over 20,000 passengers​

Patan: A new bus port in Patan will handle around 850 daily bus movements and is expected to serve more than 20,000 passengers each day, following its inauguration on Friday under a public-private partnership model.​

The facility, built by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in collaboration with Katira Construction (Patan) Pvt. Ltd., was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.​

He unveiled the plaque after a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announced the allocation of three new air-conditioned buses for the district.​

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the project reflects the development vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

“Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that facilities reach every corner of the state. This new bus port in Patan is a living example of that vision,” he said.​

He added that operations from the facility would commence the following day, with daily arrivals and departures totalling 850, and reiterated the state government’s target of providing State Transport services to 30 lakh passengers per day by 2027.​

After the inauguration, Sanghavi visited the Kalika Mata temple in the town and offered prayers.​

Officials said the bus port has been constructed over approximately 15,974 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.​

The facility is equipped with modern passenger amenities to enhance comfort and safety.​

In-charge Minister Swarupji Thakor described the inauguration as a significant milestone for the district.​

“The new bus port is not just a building, but the beginning of a new chapter in Patan’s development. It will provide a comfortable, safe and convenient travel experience to lakhs of passengers and contribute to the town’s identity,” he said.​

He also emphasised the need for public cooperation in maintaining cleanliness and upkeep.​

The event also referenced a scheduled visit by Prime Minister Modi to North Gujarat on March 31, during which a 3D mapping show at the UNESCO-listed ‘Rani Ni Vav’ will be inaugurated virtually.​

Among those present at the function were MLAs Lavingji Thakor, Alpesh Thakor, Kirit Patel, and Balvantsinh Rajput, as well as other officials and local residents.​