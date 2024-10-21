Gujarat govt appoints 123 veterinary officers to strengthen animal welfare

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Sector Department has appointed 123 newly Class-2 veterinary officers on Monday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel handed them appointment letters at a ceremony in Gandhinagar while Panchayat and Agriculture Minister Bachubhai Khabad also graced the event.

Minister Patel said that veterinarians are not just medical professionals but vital partners in the development journey of Gujarat’s agriculture and dairy sectors.

“Veterinarians are the champions of animal welfare and public health. Their contributions have helped Gujarat emerge as the fourth-largest milk-producing state in India,” said Patel.

He also noted that India’s global leadership in milk production is partly due to the work of veterinary professionals.

Minister Patel emphasised that many newly appointed veterinarians will be assigned to border districts and remote areas. This initiative ensures that pastoralists and livestock in the state’s most distant regions receive proper medical care.

“Reaching the remotest regions with veterinary services is key to safeguarding animal health and supporting rural livelihoods,” Patel added.

The minister also urged the new appointees to adopt a lifelong learning approach to stay updated and continually improve their skills. He also emphasised that their work would contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India and Gujarat.

“Your dedication to learning and service will help realise the dream of a thriving agricultural and animal husbandry sector,” Patel remarked.

Panchayat Minister Bachu Khabad praised the state government’s transparent and efficient recruitment process, which has ensured timely appointments. He expressed “confidence that the newly inducted veterinarians would provide animal healthcare and become key drivers of sustainable practices and food safety in Gujarat.”

Gujarat, the home of the Asiatic lion, had only four wildlife veterinarians available to care for these majestic animals till February 2024.

Over the past five years, the state has recorded 555 lion deaths from both natural and unnatural causes. Despite these figures, 14 out of the 18 sanctioned permanent veterinary positions in wildlife care centres across Gir, Greater Gir, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli have remained vacant for the last five years, according to the data presented in the state assembly.