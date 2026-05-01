Gujarat Police launches month-long helmet drive, begins checks at govt offices

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has begun enforcing helmet rules within its own government offices as part of a month-long statewide drive aimed at reducing road accidents and improving compliance with traffic laws.

The ‘Helmet Enforcement Special Drive’, running from May 1 to May 31, marks a shift in strategy by placing initial responsibility on public servants, with traffic police deployed at the entrances of government offices to check adherence.

Officials and employees arriving without helmets will face action under the law, signalling what authorities describe as enforcement “beginning from within”.

According to a circular issued on Thursday, wearing a helmet is mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“Strict compliance will be ensured, and violators will be fined on the spot,” the directive stated.

The campaign extends across all districts, where police have been instructed to carry out round-the-clock checks on two-wheeler riders.

The directive also requires Police Commissioners and Range Heads to submit daily reports to the state headquarters by 8 A.M., detailing the number of violations recorded among both the general public and government personnel.

The move follows a review meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi last year, where Surat’s model of stricter helmet enforcement was noted for its effectiveness.

Authorities have decided to replicate the approach in other major cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara, as well as in smaller districts.

Officials said the deployment of traffic personnel at government office gates is intended to address lapses among public servants, who are expected to set an example in following the law.

The circular emphasises that no leniency will be shown in cases of non-compliance, regardless of position. Police have reiterated that fines will be imposed immediately on those found violating the rule during the drive.

While enforcement measures have been intensified, authorities maintain that the primary aim is to improve road safety awareness and reduce accident rates across the state.

The outcome of the campaign will be assessed through daily monitoring, with attention focussed on levels of compliance and any corresponding decline in road accidents during the period.