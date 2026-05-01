India’s first barrier-free toll plaza begins operations on NH48 in Gujarat

Surat: India’s first barrier-free toll plaza has become operational on the Mumbai-Delhi National Highway (NH48) near Surat, allowing vehicles to pass without stopping and marking a shift towards fully automated toll collection across the country.

The Choryasi toll plaza, situated on the Kamrej–Choryasi stretch between Surat and Bharuch, was opened after nearly two months of testing that began on February 2.

The facility eliminates the need for physical barriers, enabling uninterrupted vehicle movement through the toll point.

The system is based on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology and has been implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ plan to modernise tolling infrastructure.

The government aims to convert more than 1,050 toll plazas nationwide to AI-based barrier-free systems by the end of 2026.

Under the new arrangement, toll charges are deducted automatically using a combination of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and FASTag integration.

High-resolution cameras mounted on overhead gantries scan vehicle number plates, while RFID sensors read FASTag details, enabling direct deduction from linked bank accounts without any manual intervention.

Chief Operating Officer of NHAI, A.R. Chitransi, said the system removes the need for vehicles to halt at toll points.

“This barrier-less tolling is also called multi-lane free-flow tolling. In this, there is no need to stop the vehicle. There is no barrier in this. The vehicle will pass under the gantry and its toll will be deducted,” he said.

Officials said the process is fully contactless and designed to reduce congestion and waiting times.

Vehicles can pass through the toll plaza at speeds of up to 80 kmph, addressing long-standing issues of queues and traffic build-up, particularly on busy highway corridors.

If a vehicle does not have an active FASTag, the system identifies it through the number plate and sends an electronic notice to the registered owner for payment.

Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has stated that India is expected to become completely barrier-free in toll collection by the end of 2026, with the Surat installation serving as a pilot for wider implementation.

Authorities estimate that the adoption of barrier-free tolling could help save around Rs 1,500 crore in fuel costs annually, while also generating an additional Rs 6,000 crore in revenue through improved efficiency and compliance.