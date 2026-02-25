Gujarat: Rajkot civic body removes 1,489 illegal structures in two-day drive

Rajkot: The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has removed 1,489 illegal encroachments in the Jangleshwar area, clearing 88,750 square metres of land along a town planning road and the Aji riverbank, officials said on Wednesday.

The demolition drive was carried out on February 23 and 24 under Town Planning Scheme No. 6, covering the 15-metre T.P. Road from Bapunagar to Nadodanagar and the Aji riverbed area.

Of the total land cleared, 33,750 sq m falls within the T.P. Road alignment and 55,000 sq m along the riverbank.

The estimated value of the land made encroachment-free is over Rs 350 crore. Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera said notices under Section 260(1) of the GPMC Act, 1949, were issued to all encroachers, and repeated personal communication was undertaken locally.

“As no action was taken by the occupants, orders under Section 260(2) were issued to demolish the illegal constructions,” he said.

According to civic data, 497 encroachments were removed from the T.P. Road and 992 from the riverbank.

The drive involved 1,512 officers and staff from various RMC departments, supported by vigilance teams and city police to maintain law and order.

A total of 261 machines were deployed, accounting for 33,264 human work hours and 5,742 machine hours.

Debris removal at the site is underway. Sumera said the stretch had posed serious challenges during the monsoon because the Aji and Khokhadadi rivers converge there.

“The 15-metre T.P. Road, where even ambulances, fire and police vehicles could not pass, has now been cleared,” he said.

He added that flood control would now be easier, and access for emergency services would be improved.

Referring to past flooding, he said that in 2024, more than 1,378 people were shifted to safer places, including 370 rescues, and that in earlier instances, even rescue officials had to be assisted by NDRF teams.

Providing a breakdown of structures removed, Sumera said 800 houses measuring between 50 and 100 square yards and 150 houses measuring more than 100 square yards were demolished.

Around 200 houses were found to be of similar elevation and modern type.

He said 750 houses were estimated to be worth more than Rs five lakh, and approximately 250 were valued between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

He also noted that rooms had been constructed and rented out in the area.

On rehabilitation, Sumera said the corporation has so far allotted 36,561 houses across Rajkot, including 813 to residents from Jangleshwar.

“Houses similar to most of those in Jangleshwar are being provided by us at even Rs two lakh,” he said, adding that 30,000 new houses would be built in the city over the next five years.

DCP Hetal Patel said police coordination with the civic body was in place from the outset.

“The target was to carry out demolition without confrontation, through public meetings, peace committees and mohalla committees,” she said.

She added that a larger number of women police personnel were deployed and that flag marches were conducted as per the instructions of the Police Commissioner to prevent any untoward incident.

Patel said PGVCL employees had previously been unable to enter parts of the area.

“Our objective was also to ensure that no one’s sentiments were hurt,” she said.

She further stated that some rooms were occupied by anti-social elements and that a gang arrested by the Crime Branch had used Jangleshwar as a hideout.

“Rooms were rented out by the accused to run rackets. The entire chain of lending the rental income on interest will now be broken,” she said, adding that the operation was conducted in a manner that avoided any religious or regional tension.