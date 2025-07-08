Gujarat records widespread showers, Borsad tops rainfall chart

Ahmedabad: Gujarat witnessed rainfall across 153 talukas in the last 24 hours, though only 12 talukas recorded more than one inch of precipitation. Heavier showers were concentrated in select regions, with Borsad in central Gujarat receiving the highest downpour at 99 mm, said officials on Tuesday.

Godhra followed with 95 mm, while Gandhidham and Mandvi (Kutch) recorded 58 mm and 57 mm respectively. Other talukas with significant rainfall included Khambhalia (49 mm) and Bhachau (48 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is on the horizon for parts of the state. As of July 8 morning, Gujarat has received nearly 47 per cent of the average monsoon rainfall, based on the 10-year seasonal benchmark. Gujarat has experienced a robust start to the monsoon season. The state had already received roughly 266-324 mm of rain since June 1, about 37-40 per cent of its seasonal average.

This followed an earlier report indicating an exceptionally wet June, with cumulative rainfall running nearly 11 per cent above the long-term average for all India. Regionally, rainfall has varied widely: South Gujarat has recorded over 23 inches (nearly double the norm), Central‑East around 12 inches, Saurashtra around 245 mm, and Kutch approximately 142 mm. Daily charts show nearly 47 per cent of the expected June–September total across the state had fallen by July 8.

The IMD forecasts have said that July rainfall will exceed 106 per cent of the long-period average for Gujarat, bringing more widespread and, at times, heavy to very heavy showers through mid‑month.

The Gujarat government has stepped up monsoon preparedness in response to the above-normal rainfall across the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed officials to carry out immediate road repairs, especially in flood-prone rural and urban areas, treating the situation on a “war footing”.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is closely monitoring rainfall and reservoir levels, while disaster response teams, including NDRF and SDRF units, have been deployed in vulnerable districts.\

Control rooms have been activated round-the-clock, and district administrations have been instructed to ensure quick drainage in low-lying areas, provide temporary shelters, and coordinate with health and power departments to prevent service disruptions.