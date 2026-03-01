‘Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2026’ begins, to project state’s innovation and technology at global level

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the ‘Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2026’ with great fanfare in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The two-day conference, organised under the theme “Gujarat – India’s Gateway to Silicon”, aims to promote strategic collaboration between high-tech chip manufacturers and local industry. The conference was organised by the state government’s Department of Science and Technology.

During the Conference, the Chief Minister held one-to-one meetings with various industry leaders and investors.

“In one-to-one meetings held between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and various industry leaders attending the conference, productive discussions took place on establishing R&D centres, memory module facilities, power chip manufacturing units, and speciality chemical facilities in the semiconductor sector,” said a government release.

The Chief Minister provided a detailed overview of the robust ecosystem in place for semiconductor industries in Gujarat — including Dholera and Sanand — and elaborated on the state government’s proactive approach.

CM Patel described the ‘Gujarat Semiconductor Conference-2026’ as the conch shell of India’s technical revolution and added that PM Modi is committed to making India a global leader in the semiconductor sector.

“Under his visionary leadership, India will become the world’s leading producer in the semiconductor and AI segments, machine learning of the 21st century and is moving at a fast pace from policy to production,” Gujarat CM told the gathering.

The Chief Minister further said that Gujarat, establishing a unique identity for itself as a semiconductor hub, is attracting foreign investors to invest in Gujarat due to its modern infrastructure and business-friendly policies and is providing support for the creation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

He expressed confidence that the Semi-Connect Conference-2026 will highlight Gujarat’s technology and innovation capabilities at the global level and will further accelerate the Sankalp Yatra of Developed India 2047.

Among those who met the Chief Minister in these one-to-one sessions were Meghav Mehta, MD of Deepak Nitrite Ltd; Dato Seri Lee Hung Lung, Chairman of Malaysia-based Hotai Electronics; Makoto Terada, MD of Suchi-ROHM Semiconductor India, along with founder Ashok Mehta; Rajeev Gautam of Horiba India; and Radhika Viswanathan, COO of Applied Materials.