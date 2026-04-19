Gujarat: Special trains deployed to ease surge after overcrowding at Udhna station in Surat

Surat: Additional special train services operated by Indian Railways helped ease congestion at the Udhna railway station in Gujarat on Sunday, hours after videos of overcrowding and disorder at the station circulated widely.

According to Railway officials, more than 23,000 passengers were facilitated through regular and special train services during the day, with two additional special trains scheduled to depart at 21:40 hrs and 23:30 hrs to further decongest the station area.

The measures were implemented amid an unusually high passenger turnout during the summer travel season.

The official note followed reports of severe overcrowding earlier in the day at Udhna, one of the key railheads serving Surat, where thousands of passengers — many of them migrant workers — gathered to return to their hometowns in northern and eastern states.

Long queues stretching up to two to three kilometres were reported outside the station, with some passengers waiting for several hours in high temperatures.

Railway and police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd, and officials acknowledged that the demand had exceeded expectations.

In some instances, passengers were seen attempting to bypass queues, prompting intervention by security personnel to restore order.

Against this backdrop, Western Railway said coordinated arrangements at Udhna ensured smoother movement later in the day.

Controlled boarding, systematic queue management and continuous monitoring were credited with improving the situation compared with earlier conditions.

Passengers at the station expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

One passenger travelling to Banaras said railway staff were “actively managing queues and helping passengers board the train in an orderly manner, ensuring safety and timely departure”.

Another passenger travelling from Valsad to Mau said that “additional stopovers and better coordination” had helped him reach his destination more conveniently.

Officials said that effective crowd and queue management, deployment of ground staff and provision of essential amenities contributed to a safer and more comfortable travel experience during the peak rush period.

Passengers also noted improvements in seating arrangements and reduced overcrowding due to the availability of special trains.

The surge in passenger numbers has been attributed to a combination of summer holidays, seasonal migration and increased demand for travel to states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Indian Railways said it continues to assess demand and operate additional services where required.

Authorities have also advised passengers to rely only on official communication channels and avoid misinformation, particularly in light of viral content circulating earlier on Sunday.

The Railways added that continuous monitoring and coordinated efforts would remain in place to ensure safe, efficient and smooth passenger operations during the summer travel season.