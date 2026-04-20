RSS chief urges people to learn Sanskrit, says it constitutes the very soul of nation

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday emphasised the importance of learning Sanskrit, describing it as the “very soul” of India and an essential element of the country’s civilisational continuity.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the central office of Samskrita Bharati in Delhi, an organisation dedicated to promoting Sanskrit as a living and widely used language. The event highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage the use of Sanskrit as a modern medium of communication.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said, “Sanskrit is a language. Yet, it is not merely a language. In India, Sanskrit constitutes the very soul of the nation because it is the most ancient tradition of thought, life, and culture — one that remains vibrant to this day — that resides within India.”

He further elaborated on the philosophical idea of India, saying, “The very existence of ‘India’ is not merely a geographical fact. It is not merely a political or economic entity. India is a living tradition — the very foundation upon which the continuity of life rests.”

Reflecting on his own experiences with the language, Bhagwat noted, “During my childhood, when Sanskrit was taught in school, it felt difficult. The curriculum required us to memorise ‘shlokas’, which created the impression that Sanskrit was a difficult language. Yet, when I heard those very same verses naturally spoken at home, they never seemed difficult at all.”

“This very problem persists today; students perceive Sanskrit as a difficult language. But the question remains: why does it seem so difficult? In reality, the simplest and most effective method for learning a language is not through textbooks, but through conversation,” he said.

He stressed that language learning becomes easier through immersion and regular usage.

“Whenever I travel across India, even if I do not know the specific vocabulary of the various regional languages, I am still able to grasp the underlying sentiment and meaning. Through constant listening and speaking, a language is acquired naturally and effortlessly. Therefore, the best method for learning a language is to immerse oneself among those who speak the language, to listen to them and to speak it continuously,” he said.

The RSS chief also credited Samskrita Bharati for its role in reviving interest in Sanskrit, saying the organisation has “succeeded in fostering a renewed interest in Sanskrit across the country” within a relatively short period.

He added that “the transformative shift” in societal attitudes towards Sanskrit over the past 15 years is “clearly evident”.

He observed that changing circumstances are encouraging people to reconnect with their cultural roots, and in such a context, providing opportunities to learn and understand Sanskrit becomes an important mission.

“The construction of a new office is, undoubtedly, a source of joy and enthusiasm; however, we must recognise that an office is not the cause of the work itself, but rather the result of the work’s expansion,” Bhagwat said while addressing the gathering.