Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka Highlights Issues of Returnees in High-Level Meetings

Bengaluru: The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka, led by former NRI Shahul Hameed, visited Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, at her office in Vikas Soudha. During the visit, the Association organized a meeting with Gulf returnees who had spent many years working in various Gulf countries.

The meeting focused on the multifaceted challenges returnees face, including financial, social, health-related, educational, and other pressing issues. The Association, which has been actively working to support and rehabilitate Gulf returnees, emphasized the urgency of addressing these concerns.

A major issue discussed was the severe financial hardship experienced by many returnees. Despite years of hard work abroad, many return to Karnataka with high hopes but are soon faced with economic instability due to inadequate financial planning and a lack of suitable job opportunities. Their inability to find employment that matches their skills and experience further exacerbates their difficulties.

In addition to financial problems, returnees also face social and health-related challenges. Reintegrating into society is often difficult, leading to social isolation. Health concerns are also prominent, with many returnees lacking access to adequate medical care and health insurance. To combat these issues, the Association has conducted awareness programs, organized health camps, and offered guidance for social and economic reintegration.

The delegates urged the Karnataka State NRI Forum to take necessary steps to address the concerns of Gulf returnees and extend appropriate support to improve their quality of life. They expressed confidence that, with the Forum’s support, substantial improvements can be made in the lives of these individuals.

The delegation also submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, at his office in Bengaluru.

DTM Shameer Ahmed, a former NRI, extended his best wishes to the Forum and expressed his full support for its future initiatives.



