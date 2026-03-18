Gunshots fired to threaten student leader at Panjab University, gang rivalry suspected

Chandigarh: A major firing incident suspected to be a gang rivalry-related attack was reported near the Department of Botany at the Panjab University in Chandigarh, raising fresh concerns over security on the campus.

Sources said two unidentified individuals entered the campus on a two-wheeler and upon reaching the parking area near the varsity’s Department of Botany, fired two gunshots in the air on Tuesday evening. They then fled via the Ankur School road towards the temple inside the campus.

The accused duo abandoned the two-wheeler at the spot, crossed the temple area on foot and exited the campus.

According to CCTV footage, the accused were seen snatching a motorcycle at gunpoint before fleeing towards the Punjab border area.

The gunshots were reportedly fired in the air to threaten a student leader belonging to the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), pointing to an old rivalry. The incident occurred when the campus was under heavy security due to the ongoing student festival, Jhankaar.

Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, said, “The police have recovered two shells from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired to threaten an individual named Jashanpreet (Jashan) Singh Jawanda. However, no complainant has been filed so far. The matter is under investigation and CCTV footage across the campus is being analysed.”

Jawanda, a former secretary candidate from SOPU in the Panjab University Students Council (PUCSC) elections, leads one of the SOPU factions.

In 2024, Ravi Rajgarh, an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi aide, had publicly introduced him during the PUCSC elections.

Before joining SOPU, Jawanda was associated with the Students Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The incident triggered tension on campus, with students gathering at the spot soon after the firing.

Police teams, including forensic experts, rushed to the site and began investigations to identify the attackers.

Representatives of various student and political groups protested against the university authorities, alleging a major security lapse. They said the administration had failed to ensure a safe environment for students.

The authorities are already under scrutiny for allowing star night events despite restrictions. One such event is scheduled on March 18 at the cricket ground by PU Campus Students’ Council president Gaurav Veer Sohal, affiliated with the ABVP. The university had imposed restrictions on such events under SOPs framed after a murder on campus in 2024.

“The authorities will not allow any untoward activity on the campus. We have taken strong note of the incident. The police are investigating the matter. We are confident the accused will be nabbed soon,” said Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU.

“The police are examining CCTV footage, including one from the temple, which clearly shows the accused running out of the campus on foot. They left behind the Activa scooter used to enter the premises and later snatched a bike on the main road. The scooter is also suspected to be stolen,” a senior university official said.

Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, said, “The police have recovered two shells from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired to threaten an individual named Jashanpreet (Jashan) Singh Jawanda. However, no complainant has been filed so far. The matter is under investigation and CCTV footage across the campus is being analysed.”

Jawanda, a former secretary candidate from SOPU in the Panjab University Students Council (PUCSC) elections, leads one of the SOPU factions.

In 2024, Ravi Rajgarh, an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi aide, had publicly introduced him during the PUCSC elections.

Before joining SOPU, Jawanda was associated with the Students Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The incident triggered tension on campus, with students gathering at the spot soon after the firing.

Police teams, including forensic experts, rushed to the site and began investigations to identify the attackers.

Representatives of various student and political groups protested against the university authorities, alleging a major security lapse. They said the administration had failed to ensure a safe environment for students.

The authorities are already under scrutiny for allowing star night events despite restrictions.

One such event is scheduled on Wednesday at the cricket ground by PU Campus Students’ Council president Gaurav Veer Sohal, affiliated with the ABVP.

The university had imposed restrictions on such events under SOPs framed after a murder on campus in 2024.