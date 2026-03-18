All‑party MPs’ delegation to meet PM Modi after state polls: Shivakumar​

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said it had been decided at a meeting of Karnataka MPs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Jal Shakti Minister with an all‑party delegation after the Assembly elections in various states are completed.​

Addressing the media on Tuesday night after a meeting with MPs from the state at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the meeting was convened to discuss irrigation issues affecting the state and ways to remove minor hurdles in projects such as the Mahadayi, Krishna, Tungabhadra and Bhadra projects, as well as to review the status of irrigation schemes and how they should be taken forward.​

Shivakumar said time needed to be sought to meet the Prime Minister and the concerned ministers.​

He said MPs suggested that a date be fixed after elections in some states were over. ​

“We must respect their request because all of us need to work together. Therefore, we have postponed the meeting to a later date,” he said.​

Shivakumar noted that elections had been announced in some states, and decisions taken now could have an impact. “For that reason, they have asked us to fix another date,” he added.​

He said MPs expressed the view that everyone should work together in the interest of the state. ​

“We have worked together earlier and will continue to do so. It is also our intention to take an all‑party delegation. Our wish is that everyone should unite and work collectively for the welfare of the state,” he said.​

He said the land acquisition process for the Upper Krishna Project (UKP‑3) had begun, and the government had moved to acquire 1.33 lakh acres of land by fixing mutually agreed compensation. Adequate funds had been allocated in the Budget, he said, adding that such a large decision had not been taken earlier in the country’s history.​

On the Cauvery issue, he said the government would proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.​

Shivakumar said the meeting was scheduled after discussions with the Union Jal Shakti Minister and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and that 24 MPs attended.​

He said several leaders, including former Chief Ministers and BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, former Deputy CM Govind Karjol, and BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, participated in the discussions and raised various issues with the government.​

“They have understood how the state government is moving forward on irrigation issues and have assured support. I thank all the MPs who attended the meeting,” he said.​

Shivakumar said MPs were also informed about what had happened during the BJP government’s tenure and how the present government had been advancing projects. “We have submitted certain documents and explained the steps our government has taken,” he said.​

He added that he and the ministers had also met with the government’s legal team and expressed confidence that they were committed to working in the interests of the people. “We will resolve all issues related to irrigation,” he said.​

Responding to a question about environmental clearance for the Yettinahole project, Shivakumar said the government had been waiting for approval for the past year. “Now we will immediately proceed with the work. Half the work has already been completed. Some conditions have been imposed, and we will carry out the work accordingly,” he said.​

When asked about the imposition of a heavy penalty, he said, “Sometimes we have to say what they ask us to say. What is important for us is to implement the project.”​

The penalty refers to environment‑related penalties and conditions imposed because the Yettinahole project began work without clearances, including costly compensatory afforestation and compliance requirements. It was imposed by the Regional Empowered Committee (REC) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.​