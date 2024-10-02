Gurugram: Man held for killing 33-year-old over monetary dispute

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for allegedly killing a 33-year-old over a monetary dispute, police said.

The accused was identified as Hariya (38), a resident of Bhimgarh Khedi village under the Sector-5 police station. The victim was identified as Pradeep, who lived in the same village.

According to the police, they received information that a body was lying in Bhimgarh Khedi village.

Upon information, a team from the Sector-5 police station reached the spot and recovered the body with injured marks on the head.

The police team called the scene-of-crime and fingerprint teams to the spot and got the spot inspected.

The victim’s brother told the police that on Monday his brother Pradeep had gone out of the house and on Tuesday, he received information that his brother was lying dead in a plot. Someone killed his brother by hitting him on the head.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered at the Sector-5 police station.

During the investigation, Inspector Kuldeep, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station, arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident from Bhimgarh Khedi on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Pradeep and he had a monetary transaction. Pradeep used to ask for money from the accused.

On Monday, the accused called Pradeep and a verbal spat took between them and in a fit of rage the accused killed Pradeep by hitting him on the head with a stick in an empty plot near his house and fled the spot.

“The accused is being interrogated and whatever facts will come out in the police interrogation, further action will be taken in the case as per the rules,” Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.