PM Modi to launch tribal village development initiative in Jharkhand today

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Pradhan Mantri-Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Wednesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The initiative aims for the holistic development of tribal-dominated villages as well as economically empowering the tribal population.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also address the closing ceremony of the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ at Gandhi Maidan, Matwari, Hazaribagh. The Yatra, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Sahibganj on September 20, has covered 76 of the state’s 81 Assembly constituencies.

The visit is significant as this will be the fourth time when Prime Minister Modi will be launching a key national scheme from Jharkhand. Previously, he launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2018, the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana (2019), and the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 2023 from Jharkhand.

Also, this will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the state in just over two weeks. On September 15, he inaugurated six Vande Bharat Express trains in Jamshedpur and addressed an election rally.

The PMJUGA, approved by the Union government on September 18, aims to integrate over 63,000 tribal-dominated villages across 549 districts in 30 states and Union Territories into the mainstream of development.

With a proposed budget of Rs 79,156 crore, the scheme targets over 5 crore people from tribal communities.

Key objectives of the initiative include constructing 20 lakh houses, 25,000 km of rural roads and bridges, and providing clean drinking water, gas, and electricity connections.

Under the scheme, 100 tribal market centres, schools, mobile health units, and skill development centres will be established.

The initiative also focuses on preserving tribal culture and traditions at the same time encouraging agriculture and horticulture to boost tribal incomes.

Official sources said that after the launch event at Vinoba Bhave University campus in Hazaribagh, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the representatives of 33 tribal groups of the country.