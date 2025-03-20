Gurugram: Prime shooter held in liquor contractor’s murder case

Gurugram: A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested the prime shooter in connection with a liquor contractor murder case, officials said.

The accused was identified as Tekchand, alias Mohit, a resident of Kheda Khurrampur village in Gurugram. He was arrested from Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Wednesday following a massive manhunt conducted by the crime branch team of Manesar of the district police.

“The arrested accused has confessed to his involvement in the killing and revealed that he was the prime shooter in the alleged case,” Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Kumar further informed that the accused will be taken into police custody to recover the murder weapon and to know the whereabouts of the absconding accused and his accomplices.

50-year-old liquor contractor, Baljeet Singh, a resident of Hayatpur village of Gurugram, was shot dead allegedly over a liquor business rivalry here in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Two men also suffered injuries in the firing. The injured were identified as Ravinder (27) and Ram Kaushik of the same village.

The deceased’s nephew, Dinesh, who is also a complainant, told the police that Baljeet had taken many liquor contracts in the Jhajjar district. Earlier, a rival party consisting of Om Bhagwan, Deepak, Mohit Bhuria, and Naresh Sethi used to take contracts. When the victim took the contracts, those people started having a grudge against him.

On Tuesday he, his uncle Baljeet, and his other companions were in his office at Jotram Chowk, Hayatpur Sector-93. His uncle Baljeet was sleeping on the bed. Meanwhile, two persons came to his office and started asking about Dinesh, then his companion told him that Dinesh was sleeping and asked him to go to another office. After this, those persons went out of the office and came back to his office, and one person shot his uncle Baljeet and the other person shot his companion Ravinder.

When the armed assistants tried to flee the spot, his friend Ram attempted to catch them; the accused then shot Ram in the leg and rode away on the bike.

“My uncle took the liquor contracts; his opponents shot and killed my uncle out of enmity,” the complainant told the police.

Meanwhile, the entire incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the victim’s office. CCTV footage of the incident showed Baljeet sleeping in his office, and Ravinder was also present there. In the CCTV footage, it can also be seen that the two bike-borne armed assailants wearing helmets arrived at the spot, and after committing the crime, they fled the spot.

It is being said that the two assailants fired nearly half a dozen rounds.