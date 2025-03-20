Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party fields candidates for Patna University student union elections

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party, led by President Prashant Kishor, on Wednesday announced its candidates for the Patna University Student Union (PUSU) elections.

As per the announcement, Divesh Dinu will contest for the post of President, Mohammad Danish Wasim will contest for the Vice- President’s post, Ritambana Roy (General Secretary), Anu Kumari (Joint Secretary) and Brijesh Kumar (Treasurer).

During the announcement, Prashant Kishor attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“JDU couldn’t even find candidates for student union elections,” said Kishor, while criticising the ruling JDU-BJP alliance.

He blamed both Nitish Kumar and the BJP for the declining academic standards and plight of the Patna University.

“As many as 15-20 years ago, Patna University produced direct IAS and IPS recruits, but today, its academic level has collapsed,” he added.

Kishor also criticised PM Narendra Modi for failing to grant Central University status to Patna University, claiming that Nitish Kumar never prioritised education reforms and instead focused on political bargaining for ministerial posts.

“PM Narendra Modi rejected the demand to make Patna University a Central University, claiming he wanted to make it an international university. However, neither happened and whatever was left has been ruined,” he said.

“The dignity of Patna University has been destroyed under the garb of infrastructure development, Metro, and double-decker projects. Can you imagine Delhi University being demolished to build a Metro? But here in Bihar, the entire Science Department of Patna University has been demolished for a Metro project. This is only possible in Bihar, and for this, I hold Nitish Kumar and the BJP responsible,” Kishor added.

With the Jan Suraaj Party fielding candidates in the PUSU elections, Prashant Kishor is actively expanding his influence in student politics.

Patna University Student Union Election 2025 will be held on March 29 and the nomination already began from March 10 onwards.

The results of PUSU will be declared on March 30.