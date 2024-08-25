‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ brought whole country together: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 113th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, celebrated the overwhelming success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Pura Desh Tiranga’ campaigns during this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Expressing his delight, PM Modi remarked, “My dear countrymen, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Pura Desh Tiranga’ campaigns were highly successful this time. Amazing pictures of the campaign have emerged from different corners of the country.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the widespread participation, noting, “We saw Tiranga displayed at homes, schools, colleges, and universities. People displayed Tiranga at their shops and offices. Tiranga was also seen on their desktop, mobile and cars. When people come together to express emotions, campaigns like these become very successful.”

One of the most striking visuals, as mentioned by PM Modi, was from Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, where a Tiranga rally featured a 750-metre-long flag on the world’s tallest Chenab Railway Bridge.

“Whoever saw these pictures was overjoyed,” he added, also mentioning a mesmerising Tiranga Yatra on Srinagar’s Dal Lake and a 600-foot-long Tiranga procession in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district.

The Prime Minister also observed a cultural shift, noting that Independence Day is increasingly becoming a social festival.

“People decorate their homes with tricolour garlands. Women associated with the Self-Help Groups (SHG) prepare lakhs of flags. Sales of tricolour-coloured goods in e-commerce platforms increase,” he said.

Reflecting on the unity fostered by the campaign, PM Modi revealed that over five crore selfies were uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, symbolising the collective pride of the nation.

“This campaign has brought the entire country together – this is ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,'” he declared.

In his previous ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on July 28, the Prime Minister had urged all Indians to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan,’ emphasising the enduring enthusiasm for the campaign across the country.

He had encouraged citizens to proudly wave the Tricolour and share their selfies on harghartiranga.com, celebrating the nation’s unity and pride.