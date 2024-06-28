Haryana CM offers prayers at Golden Temple, Ram Tirath

Amritsar: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday offered prayers at the Golden Temple and Ram Tirath, saying he found great peace of mind by visiting the sacred city of Sikh Gurus.

After paying obeisance with folded hands before the holy book at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, the Chief Minister went to the Guru Ram Das Jee Langar Hall where he tried rolling out ‘parshada’ (chapattis) and did voluntary kitchen work in the hall.

The Chief Minister took the ‘prasad’ and sat with the ‘sangat’. After partaking in the ‘langar’, he performed ‘seva’ for 15 minutes. Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal accompanied him.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) presented a ‘saropa’ and a picture of Sri Darbar Sahib to the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Bhagwan Valmiki pilgrimage site Ram Tirath mandir, near here, to pay obeisance.

He highlighted people from all over the country visit here to pay respects and seek blessings.

The temple committee presented a ‘saropa’ and a picture of Bhagwan Valmiki to the Chief Minister.

Later, talking to the media, the Chief Minister said: “Today, I have found great peace of mind by visiting Amritsar, the sacred city of Sikh Gurus. This is a holy place where we should pledge to follow the path shown by the Gurus.”

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is running about 121 km in Punjab and 90 km in Haryana, Chief Minister Saini said: “Punjab is our elder brother, and it is the duty of the elder brother not to let the younger brother be disappointed.”

Stressing on the bond between Punjab and Haryana, he added: “Punjab-Haryana is one family, one household, and I appeal to our elder brother to share water with us.”