Hate speech Bill: K’taka BJP stages protest, submits memorandum to Governor, CM

Bengaluru: The BJP held a silent protest in front of the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday against the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill. The party’s delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister through the city Deputy Commissioner, opposing the proposed legislation.

The BJP leaders and party workers held placards and posters condemning the Bill during the protest.

In the memorandum, the BJP stated that the proposed legislation is unconstitutional and infringes upon the fundamental rights of citizens. It alleged that the Bill violates Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, and accused the Congress-led government of curtailing rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The party claimed that the Bill could be misused as a tool to silence those who speak against the government. It alleged that the definitions provided under the legislation are vague and could lead to criticism of the government, public debate, satire, and even speaking the truth being treated as hate speech. The memorandum questioned the government’s intent, alleging that the Bill seeks to create fear and muzzle public voices.

The BJP further alleged that the proposed law would damage the basic fabric of democracy and stifle democratic society by granting excessive and authoritarian powers to the police and the government. It also objected to provisions denying bail for certain offences, questioning the need for such a law.

Raising concerns over the preventive measures mentioned in the Bill, the party said that the police and officials could act on the assumption of a potential crime, which could be used to suppress protests and social movements. The memorandum warned that social activists, journalists and proactive social media users could be targeted under the law.

Demanding that the legislation not be implemented, the BJP said the Bill would harm the media and suppress the voice of the people.

“To protect the fundamental rights of citizens is our duty. This law takes away people’s rights. The Congress-led government is attempting to impose restrictions on the opposition and the media. The government is trying to control political parties, organisations and Kannada organisations. To create awareness on this issue, we staged the protest and submitted the memorandum,” the BJP said.

Amid stiff opposition, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 19 passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, making the state the first in the country to bring in a dedicated legislation to curb hate speech and hate crimes.