Hate speech law: Jihadi-minded speakers should be jailed first, says Pralhad Joshi

Chikkamagaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that if the jail punishment for hate speech bill is implemented, the state government should first jail those with jihadi mindsets.

Speaking to the media in Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district, the minister alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government has introduced the Bill for appeasement.

He said the government has a mindset that anyone who speaks against it should be jailed. “That is why they have brought this law — to target activists and intimidate people,” he added.

Minister Joshi further said that many people give speeches with jihadi intent, and the government should target them first. He warned that the Bill would not be implemented in the state.

He also criticised the practicalities of the law, stating that it would be impossible to implement jail punishment for hate speech in Karnataka. “If the government tries to implement it, the judicial system of the country exists to ensure justice,” he said. Expressing strong disapproval, he alleged that the Congress party has introduced this law purely for appeasement.

Joshi alleged that the “Hate Speech Bill” approved by the Karnataka Congress government is an order aimed at silencing the public.

He charged that through this Bill, the state government has curbed the freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. He alleged that such policies of the government are creating a situation where democracy cannot survive under adverse conditions, and strongly criticised the government.

Joshi further alleged that the Bill reflects vague colonial-era interpretations from the British period, a hunger for sweeping powers, and harsh criminal punishments aimed at suppressing people’s movements. He accused the government of attempting to use such laws as tools of oppression and of governing without any respect for constitutional provisions.

Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, on Saturday, alleged that the Congress-led government is attempting to impose an undeclared Emergency in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, “Jagannath Bhavan”, the Union Minister declared the law regarding the hate speech regulation would not be allowed to be implemented under any circumstances.

The Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, amid chaos and without debate by members of the Opposition on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R. Ashoka, strongly objecting to the manner in which the Bill was taken up, tore a copy of it on the floor of the House.

Amid the uproar and strong opposition by the BJP and JD-S MLAs, Speaker U.T. Khader put the Bill to a vote and announced that it had been passed.