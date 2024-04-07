Headmaster held for sexually harassing 13 girl students in Karkala

Karkala: A Govt School Head Master has been arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of female students in Bola under the Karkala Rural police station limits.

The arrested is identified as Rajendra Acharya (58), Head Master of Piliyuru Government Higher Primary School Bola, Karkala Taluk.

According to the complaint, teacher Rajendra is accused of sexually harassing around 13 girl students continuously from 2023 June to 2024 April 3. The matter came to light when the teacher sent Vulgar pictures to a girl student’s elder sister’s mobile phone. The accused allegedly also threatened the students with failing them in the exams if they spoke about the issue to their parents.

The student along with her parents, filed the complaint at the Karkala Rural Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Rajendra Acharya and produced him before the POCSO court. The Court has sent Rajendra to 14 days of Judicial custody.