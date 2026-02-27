Healing Through Harmony: Supporting Susheg Jivith’s Dementia Care Through the Magic of Konkani Cinema

Mangalore: In a heartfelt mission to support the SushegJivith Dementia Care Centre, the Silver Circle Mangalore, a dedicated group of senior volunteers, has launched a specialized fundraising initiative centered on the therapeutic power of music. Recognizing the profound impact of melody on memory, the group is pioneering a “Music and Memory” program that provides personalized listening experiences for those living with dementia. By using Saregama players to deliver familiar Konkani, Kannada, and Tulu songs, the project aims to improve the emotional well-being of residents, offering a rhythmic lifeline to those facing cognitive challenges. This “Music as Medicine” initiative represents a compassionate step forward in elderly care, emphasizing dignity and joy through the region’s rich musical heritage.

To raise the essential funds required to sustain and expand these services at Susheg Jivith, a landmark screening of the award-winning Konkani film Nachom-ia Kumpasar (Let’s Dance to the Rhythm) has been organized for Sunday, March 8, 2026. The screening will take place at 4:00 PM at PVR Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, providing a unique opportunity for the public to contribute to a noble cause while experiencing a masterpiece of Indian cinema. Directed by Bardroy Barretto, the film is a poignant tribute to the unsung musicians of Goa, having secured three National Awards and 24 international accolades. Its themes of nostalgia and the enduring power of song perfectly mirror the mission of the “Music as Medicine” project, making it the ideal centerpiece for this community-driven fundraiser.

The Silver Circle Mangalore invites individuals, families, and corporate sponsors to help Susheg Jivith continue its vital work by attending the screening or offering direct support. Donor passes are available for Rs. 500/-, and online bookings will be accessible via BookMyShow starting February 25, 2026. For those interested in sponsorship opportunities or seeking more details on how to volunteer for this cause, the organizers can be reached at silvercircleindia@gmail.com. By coming together for this event, the community can ensure that the healing power of music reaches those who need it most, turning a cinematic celebration into a legacy of care and support for Mangalore’s seniors.