Health Minister U.T. Khader Makes Surprise Visit to Udupi District Hospital and Mother & Child Hospital

Udupi: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader paid a surprise visit to the Udupi District Hospital and the Mother & Child Hospital on Sunday, where he conducted a comprehensive review of healthcare services, infrastructure, and medical facilities.

The Minister inspected the newly constructed hospital building and held discussions with officials on hospital administration, cleanliness, and the facilities provided to patients. He later interacted with in-patients, enquired about their health, and sought direct feedback on the treatment and care extended by doctors and nursing staff. Patients expressed satisfaction with the services at the district hospital, which the Minister appreciated.

He then visited the Operation Theatre (OT) complex and reviewed the available medical equipment, the need for additional facilities, and future development plans. He held detailed discussions on these aspects with District Surgeon Dr. H. Ashok and Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa.

The Minister later visited the Mother & Child Hospital, where he interacted with mothers and children admitted to the facility and gathered feedback on the healthcare services provided.

Subsequently, he chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa, District Surgeon Dr. H. Ashok, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Basavaraj Hubballi, specialist doctors, medical officers, and hospital staff.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed satisfaction in learning that the Mother & Child Hospital records more than 150 deliveries every month. He also sought details on the number of deliveries conducted at taluk hospitals and advised officials to further strengthen maternal healthcare services.

The Minister also appreciated that the Udupi District Hospital receives between 700 and 800 outpatients every day, with the number exceeding 900 on Mondays.

He personally interacted with the doctors and urged them to continue enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Assuring the government’s full support, he said all necessary assistance would be provided to improve the quality of surgical services in government hospitals.

Interacting with officials implementing various health programmes across Udupi district, the Minister stressed the need to publicise successful treatments, major surgeries, and positive patient outcomes achieved in government hospitals so the public becomes more aware of the quality healthcare available.

To this end, he directed the District Hospital authorities to hold at least two press conferences every month, while the taluk hospital authorities should organise one press conference each month to highlight their achievements and the quality healthcare services provided. This, he said, would strengthen public confidence in government hospitals and encourage more people to utilise their services.

The Minister also reviewed the repair requirements of the Mother & Child Hospital building and sought details from the Deputy Commissioner and the District Surgeon regarding the large excavation pit dug for the proposed new hospital building, as well as the status of the construction project.

He informed officials that a special review meeting involving Health Department Commissioners, senior officials, and the Health Minister would be held in Bengaluru on July 16, 2026, to discuss these issues in detail. He directed the concerned officials to attend the meeting.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Coastal Development Board Chairman M.A. Gaffoor, Udupi Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman Ramesh Kanchan, and several other dignitaries were present during the visit.