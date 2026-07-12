KMC Hospitals, Mangalore Campus, Felicitates Meritorious Children of Employees

Mangaluru: KMC Hospitals, Mangalore Campus, in association with Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), and Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the meritorious children of employees. The event was held at the Exam Hall, Marena Sports Complex, Attavar, Mangaluru.

The programme was graced by Mr. Suyog Shetty, Managing Director, NTT DATA India – Cloud Business, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he congratulated the students on their outstanding academic achievements and encouraged them to pursue excellence with dedication, perseverance, and a spirit of continuous learning.

Among those present were Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore Campus; Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore; Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dean, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore; Dr. Junaid Ahmed, Associate Dean, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore; Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE; Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle; Dr. Chakrapani M., Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar; and Dr. Shivananda Prabhu, Chief Administrative Officer, Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital.

The dignitaries felicitated the meritorious students with certificates, mementoes, and plant saplings, symbolising growth, knowledge, and a commitment to a greener future. The programme celebrated the students’ academic accomplishments while recognising the unwavering support and encouragement of their parents.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Nandita Shenoy, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest, dignitaries, the management, the organising committee, employees, and everyone whose efforts contributed to the successful conduct of the programme.