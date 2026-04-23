Heatwave grips Odisha; temperatures hover above 40 degree C across districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under scorching heat, with day temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, including the capital Bhubaneswar, as an intense heatwave sweeps across the region, severely affecting normal life.

The state’s industrial hub, Jharsuguda in western Odisha, continued to record the highest maximum temperature, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius by 2 p.m. on Thursday. Similarly, the Talcher area of Angul district, known for its rich coal reserves, also recorded 44 degrees Celsius. The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperatures of 42.1 degrees Celsius and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Thursday informed through a bulletin that the maximum temperature has recorded an appreciable rise of about 3–4 degrees Celsius at one or two places over the districts of coastal and interior Odisha.

The agency also predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius. The Met department also predicted that no large change in maximum (day) temperature is likely over the next three days across all districts of Odisha.

It further added that the temperature is likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning, predicting that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in the districts of Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Khordha.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are also likely to prevail at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The weather department has also predicted that light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in several districts of the state, bringing some respite from the scorching heat in the coming days.

Due to the soaring day temperature, educational institutions in most districts across the state have been closed.

Following concerns over heatstroke, the state government has also stopped census work between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in view of the safety of enumerators.