Heavy Rain: Holiday declared for Anganwadi centers and schools in Udupi district tomorrow (June 16)

Udupi: Due to continuous rain over the past few days across the Udupi district and given the Red Alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the DC Dr. K. Vidyakumari has ordered a holiday on June 16 (Monday) for all Anganwadi centers, the government aided, and private primary and secondary schools in Udupi district as a precautionary measure.

However, the order specifies that this holiday does not apply to pre-university colleges, degree colleges, postgraduate courses, diplomas, engineering, and ITI institutions.