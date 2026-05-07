Udupi: Fr Denis D’Sa assumes Charge as New Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church

Pics By Praveen Correa, Sany Digitals Udupi

Udupi: The Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi formally welcomed Rev. Denis D’Sa as its new Parish Priest in a ceremony held on Thursday, May 7. Rev. D’Sa’s appointment follows his transfer from St. Anne’s Church, Thottam, marking a significant transition for both parishes.

Upon his arrival at the Mother of Sorrows Church, Rev. D’Sa was greeted by the outgoing Parish Priest, Rev. Charles Menezes, and Vice President Maxim D’Souza, signifying a smooth and cordial handover of responsibilities.

The official charge-taking ceremony was conducted under the auspices of Rev. Steven D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese, who represented the Bishop during the proceedings. The ceremony was attended by a host of esteemed members of the clergy, reflecting the importance of the occasion within the Diocese. Among the dignitaries present were Rev. J.B. Saldanha of Puttur Church, Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Sorrows Church Rev. Leo Praveen D’Souza, Principal of St. Mary’s Schools Rev. Vijay D’Souza, Rev. George D’Souza of Moodubelle Church, Rev. Stephen Rodrigues, Rev. Anil D’Souza of Udyavar Church, Rev. Henry Mascarenhas of Thottam Church, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves of Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur, Fr Vishal Lobo of Perampalli Church, Fr Ashwin Aranha of Anugraha Pastrol Center, retired priest Rev. William Martis, and Rev. Alwyn, editor of Uzwad Fortnightly.

The transition marks the end of Rev. Charles Menezes’ tenure as Parish Priest of the Udupi church. Rev. Menezes has been reassigned to Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva, where he will assume the role of Parish Priest. His service to the Mother of Sorrows Church has been gratefully acknowledged by the parish community.

Rev. Denis D’Sa brings a wealth of experience to his new role, and the parish of Mother of Sorrows Church anticipates continued spiritual growth and community engagement under his leadership.