Heavy Rain: Holiday Declared for Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges in Three Taluks of Udupi District

Udupi: The Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur, Rashmi N has declared a holiday for all primary and high schools, PU Colleges, and Anganwadi’s in the Byndoor, Kundapur, and Brahmavar Taluks on Friday, July 5.

She also said that the order states that there is no holiday for Degrees, postgraduate, Diploma, Engineering, and ITI institutions.

Residents have been asked to avoid water bodies such as low-lying areas, ponds, rivers, and the seashore.