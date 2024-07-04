Mudslide Kills 45-year-old Woman in Kollur

Kundapur: A 45-year-old woman was killed when a mudslide crushed her house in the Society Gudde Under the Kollur Police Station limits on July 4.

The deceased is identified as Amba (45), a resident of Halliberu near Kollur.

Udupi district received incessant overnight rains during which there was a mudslide on Amba’s house. Locals tried to rescue Amba but failed. After hours of struggle, they managed to recover the body.

Amba’s body has been shifted to the Kundapur government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in the Kollur Police Station.