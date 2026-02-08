Heavy security blanket for Amit Shah’s Puducherry visit on Feb 14; BJP steps up poll preparations

Chennai: A massive security deployment is being planned in Karaikal, Puducherry, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on February 14, with nearly 500 police personnel set to be stationed across the region to ensure tight protection and crowd control during his public meeting.

According to police sources, personnel from the Puducherry Police and allied security units will be deployed at key junctions, venues, and entry points.

Security arrangements will be directly supervised by the Puducherry Deputy Inspector General of Police. Routine and street-level patrols are being intensified, while enhanced vehicle checks will be conducted along the Tamil Nadu-Karaikal border beginning Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive by helicopter at Thirunallar before proceeding to the municipal ground in Karaikal, where a large public meeting has been scheduled.

Officials said he may also visit the famous Thirunallar temple before departing the same day. The final itinerary is likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accelerated preparations for the high-profile visit, viewing it as a key political event ahead of the Puducherry Assembly elections.

The groundwork for the meeting began with a bhoomi puja ceremony held on Saturday for the construction of the stage and pandal at the municipal ground. The ceremony was attended by Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, while Puducherry State BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana participated as a special invitee.

Speaking to reporters, Surana said the party had stepped up its election preparations and was mobilising cadres across Karaikal to ensure a strong turnout. Local BJP leaders noted that this would be HM Shah’s second visit to Karaikal, having campaigned in the region during the previous Assembly elections.

Thousands of supporters are expected to attend the rally.

Several organisational committees have been formed to manage logistics, crowd coordination, and volunteer activities.

Senior party functionaries said the focus is on securing a decisive victory for the NR Congress-BJP alliance in all five Assembly constituencies in Karaikal, stressing that both parties are working in close coordination and with renewed enthusiasm.

With tight security and political momentum building, Karaikal is gearing up for one of the most significant campaign events of the season.