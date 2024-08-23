Hemant Soren govt won’t last beyond two months: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jharkhand: Union Minister and Jharkhand BJP’s election incharge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday targeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said that the JMM government would not last for more than two months.

“He has pushed Jharkhand into the depths of anarchy. Youth are demanding justice and saying that they had promised unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, but did not give it,” he said.

The Union Minister criticised the JMM government for stopping BJP workers from holding the protest and said, “Barbed and pointed wires have been installed in many places. Buses were stopped and our men were made to get down. Is this how you welcome the youth of Jharkhand who are trying to fight for their rights. I want to tell you that even Ravan lost his ego in the end.”

“The youth of Jharkhand will fight and win their battle for justice and rights. The Hemant Soren government will not last for more than two months,” he stated further.

Chouhan condemned CM Soren for stopping BJP workers from coming to attend the rally at various places and called it the height of injustice.

“Only a scared CM can do this. He is neither able to handle the government nor the party,” he asserted.

Earlier on Friday, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Ranchi ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’ in the city.

The local administration banned any demonstration and public meetings near Morabadi Ground from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.

The rally was planned by the BJYM to protest against the government for allegedly failing to fulfill promises made during the last Assembly elections.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand CM slammed the BJP saying that they “lack leaders in the state and hire them for other states like Madhya Pradesh and Assam.”

Elections will be held for the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand at the end of the year. However, the dates have not been announced yet by the Election Commission of India.