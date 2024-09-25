Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM

Bengaluru: Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday stated that in spite of the High Court’s verdict against him, CM Siddaramaiah is posing as an innocent.

Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru, “CM Siddaramaiah claimed that he has not done anything wrong in the MUDA case. The court verdict clearly stated that a prima facie case has been made out against him. The High Court stated that he has committed a mistake, even though CM Siddaramaiah did not sign, he played a role in the background. The order stated that his wife has benefitted. It also stated that she should have got two 40×60 sites, instead, she was allotted 14 sites, this is against the law. In spite of this, CM Siddaramaiah is insisting that he has not done anything at all and it is the height of hypocrisy.”

“I saw his Press briefing after the court verdict. While CM Siddaramaiah claimed that he would never resign, at the same time Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who was seated next to him, was serious and it looked as if he would see to it that CM Siddaramaiah will not quit,” Vijayendra alleged.

“The change of CM in the Congress government is assured. No one can stop this. No matter how much obstinacy CM Siddaramaiah shows, it is unfortunate that he is standing amid us as an accused,” he stated.

“The High Court in the MUDA case has stated that it is not possible for such a big scam to take place without the knowledge of CM Siddaramaiah. As per the law, the CM’s family should have got 4,600 square feet but allotment of Rs 56 crore worth of 14 sites to them is illegal and an investigation is needed,” Vijayendra underlined.

“CM Siddaramaiah is being hypocritical and is making allegations against the BJP. He alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been misused, on the other hand he has stated that he has done no wrong and there is no question of his resignation. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, the High Court in its verdict has clearly stated how corruption, misuse of power has taken place and insisted on a probe. I will tell you to respect the verdict,” Vijayendra stated.

“You have got the sites which were supposed to be distributed to the poor and illegality has taken place. I appeal to you to set aside your obstinacy and tender resignation from the post,” he demanded.

When asked about the BJP failing to put up united efforts in its agitations against CM Siddaramaiah, he stated, that it was because of the foot march organised by the party from Bengaluru to Mysuru that the consent for prosecution was given by the Governor.

Some BJP leaders had opined that a legal battle should be taken up instead of a foot march in the MUDA case and they have got the answer after the court verdict, he stated.



