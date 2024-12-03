High time Hindus irrespective of political ideology get united: Bengal LoP

Kolkata: Considering the current crisis in Bangladesh where the attacks and atrocities on the minority Hindus have become regular, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for all Hindus to unite.

“There are regular human rights violations there. The people associated with an organisation like International Society for Krishna Consciousness who are spread across the world should protest strongly over the arrest of ISKCON monks in Bangladesh. Even the lawyers taking the brief for the arrested are facing lethal attacks. So it is high time that Hindus get united irrespective of their individual political beliefs,” the LoP told newspersons on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that an organisation deadlier than terror groups like Islamic State, Taliban or Hamas are active in Bangladesh and they are organising such attacks.

The reaction from the LoP comes on a day when Chinmoy Krishna Das, the ISKCON monk from Bangladesh who was accused of sedition, encountered a major setback when lawyers declined to represent him at his bail hearing in court on Tuesday, following which the Chattogram court postponed the bail hearing to January 2.

Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while he was en route to Chattogram to attend a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail last week.

Expressing concern over the development, ISKCON, Kolkata’s Vice President and spokesperson Radharaman Das said that it was very sad to see a monk languishing in jail for the last nine to ten days.

“We’ve also heard through the media that their lawyer couldn’t even appear in court. There have been false cases filed against lawyers in previous hearings, with their homes being vandalised. Who will come forward to stand for Chinmoy Krishna Das now? This whole situation is deeply troubling. It’s unclear when he will receive justice, and the thought of him spending another month in jail is worrying. It’s deeply concerning to keep a seer alongside criminals in such an unjust situation,” he told IANS.