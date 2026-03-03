Hindu Organization Leader Manju Kola Stabbed

Udupi: Manju Kola, a leader of a Hindu organization and husband of former Udupi City Municipal Council Deputy Chairperson Lakshmi Manjunath, was stabbed by two youths on Tuesday night at Malpe while attempting to mediate in a love-related dispute.

According to sources, Manju Kola had gone near Malpe Beach on Tuesday evening to facilitate a compromise meeting concerning a relationship issue involving a couple from the Palimaru area. During the discussion, an argument allegedly broke out, following which one of the youths stabbed him.

He sustained a stab injury to the abdomen and collapsed at the spot. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Udupi, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have taken five youths into custody in connection with the incident. Officials stated that the assault stemmed from a personal matter and confirmed that Manju Kola is now out of danger.

Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police, has appealed to the public not to spread or believe any rumours regarding the incident.