Hiriyadka Illegal Cattle Transport Case: Two Accused Arrested

Hiriyadka: On May 5th, Hiriyadka police apprehended two individuals near Pakkalu Hebbaru Bridge on charges of illegally transporting cattle. The accused are Suhas, 21, a resident of Karkala, and Lav Shetty, 64, from Bharath Nagar, Kaup.

Law enforcement reports indicate the suspects were transporting four head of cattle in a Bolero tempo goods vehicle, allegedly en route from Perdoor to Hiriyadka for slaughter. The incident occurred near Pakkalu Hebbaru Bridge when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off course and fall into a roadside drain.

Subsequently, police officials took both Suhas and Shetty into custody, and the four cattle were impounded. An official case has been registered at the Hiriyadka Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.