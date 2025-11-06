History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: A history-sheeter, who was stabbed in full public view by another rowdy-sheeter at Jagadgirigutta, Telangana, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday.

Roshan Singh (26) died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

He was stabbed by another history-sheeter, Baleshwar Reddy, along with two accomplices, on Wednesday evening near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand.

Baleshwar Reddy (23) repeatedly stabbed Roshan in the stomach while his accomplice held the victim. Terrified motorists and locals refrained from intervening.

A profusely bleeding Roshan managed to escape from the assailant. Baleshwar Reddy, along with his two accomplices, fled the scene on a motorbike.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, sent panic in the area under Jagadgirigutta police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Police later nabbed Baleshwar Reddy and his two accomplices. According to police, Roshan had several criminal cases, including a murder case.

The stabbing is said to be a fallout of a financial dispute between two history-sheeters.

This was the second stabbing incident in the city in two days. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old painter was brutally murdered by three men and a teenager in the Nacharam area following a trivial argument over spilled chutney. The victim, Murali Krishna, was allegedly tortured for two hours before being stabbed to death.

The police have apprehended four accused, identified as Mohammed Junaid (18), Shaik Saifuddin (18), P. Manikanta (21), and a 16-year-old minor.

Murali Krishna, a resident of Uppal’s Kalyanpuri, had sought a lift home near LB Nagar. He was picked up by the three men and a teenager, who were cruising in a car.

The group stopped for a late-night snack at a mobile tiffin centre near National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). While eating, chutney from Murali Krishna’s plate accidentally spilled onto one of the men’s clothes. An immediate argument erupted, escalating when Murali Krishna allegedly used abusive language.

The enraged men reportedly forced Murali Krishna back into the car. Over the next two hours, they drove around, repeatedly assaulting him with fists and burning him with cigarettes. They drove to an isolated spot in the Nacharam industrial area in the early hours of Tuesday, where one of the accused repeatedly stabbed Murali Krishna, resulting in his death.

After the murder, the accused fled the scene. Based on the CCTV footage from various locations, the police identified the accused and arrested them.