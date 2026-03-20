HJV Activists Detained During Protest against Udupi’s ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’

Udupi: Members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) were taken into custody by police on Friday following a protest against the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav,’ a three-day event organized by the Fellowship of Churches in Udupi. The demonstration centered on objections to the participation of speaker Mohan C. Lazarus, with protestors alleging the event could serve as a platform for religious conversion activities.

The organizers of the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’ had previously secured permission from the Karnataka High Court to proceed with the program, subject to specific stipulations.

Tensions escalated as the HJV activists attempted to march towards the event venue. Law enforcement officials intervened, preventing the protestors from reaching their intended destination. Subsequently, the activists relocated to the Govinda Kalyana Mantapa premises, where they continued their demonstration.

To maintain public order and prevent potential disturbances, police detained the protestors and transported them to the Manipal police station. All activists were released later in the day.

During the demonstration, the HJV members voiced their continued opposition to providing a platform for Rev. Mohan C. Lazarus, whom they accuse of promoting religious conversions. They urged authorities to take decisive action should any content presented at the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’ be deemed offensive to Hindu sentiments. Srikanth Shetty led the demonstration.

The police department implemented stringent security measures in and around the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’ venue. Udupi town police station inspector Mahesh Prasad led the security operations, supported by a contingent of additional personnel to preempt any potential unrest.

Prashanth Jathanna, State President of the Indian Christian Federation, affirmed the High Court’s decision to permit the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’. He stated that the three-day program, scheduled from March 20 to 22 at the Mission Compound in Udupi, would proceed under the leadership of Rev. Mohan C. Lazarus.

Jathanna explained that the Fellowship of Udupi Churches had been preparing for the event for the past five to six months. Rev. Lazarus, who has previously spoken in Udupi on two occasions, is slated to be the main speaker.

According to Jathanna, the event aligns with the Lenten season observed by Christians, during which spiritual gatherings are commonly held. Organizers informed authorities of the planned event 20 days in advance. However, certain organizations issued public threats aimed at preventing the ‘Samadhana Mahotsav’ from taking place.

Jathanna further stated that police initially requested the organizers to replace Rev. Lazarus as the speaker. However, given the advanced stage of preparations and to avoid further complications, the organizers sought legal recourse through the High Court. The court subsequently granted permission for the program to proceed, upholding the organizers’ fundamental rights and instructing the District Superintendent of Police to provide adequate security to ensure the event’s smooth execution.