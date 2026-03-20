PM Modi discusses West Asia conflict with Bahrain King, condemns attacks on energy infrastructure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the current situation in West Asia with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and condemned the attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure in the region.

In the telephonic conversation, PM Modi conveyed Eid greetings to King Hamad and thanked him for his continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said: “Had a fruitful discussion with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Conveyed warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to him and the people of Bahrain. We discussed the current situation in the West Asian region. Condemned attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure in the region, underscoring their adverse impact on global food, fuel and fertiliser security.”

“Reiterated the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked His Majesty for his continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain,” he added.

The conversation between the two leaders comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia that erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in West Asia.

PM Modi and the Bahrain King had earlier spoken on March 2.

Over the past few days, PM Modi has also spoken with the leaders of Malaysia, Oman, France, Kuwait, UAE, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and ⁠Qatar, as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

On Thursday, PM Modi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held a telephonic conversation, their second this month, expressing concern over the evolving situation in West Asia.

“Conveyed advance Eid wishes to my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, over phone. We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation. India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy. Deeply appreciated Jordan’s efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister also held a telephonic conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and reiterated India’s condemnation of the recent violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two leaders agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability.

“Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability,” PM Modi posted on X after the call.

“Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.