HM Amit Shah to address multiple election rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to address a series of election rallies in West Bengal on Saturday, as part of the BJP’s intensified campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to the scheduled programme, HM Shah will begin his campaign outreach with the first public meeting in the Onda Assembly constituency at 11:00 a.m. at Ramsagar Anchal Ground in Chhatna, located in Bankura district.

He will then address a second public rally in the Chhatna Assembly constituency at 12:30 p.m. at Ethani Jhantipahari, also in Bankura.

Later in the day, the Union Minister will travel to Purulia district, where he is scheduled to address the third rally at 2:00 p.m. in the Baghmundi Assembly constituency. The event will be held at Kushaldih Cricket Ground, drawing party workers and local supporters from across the region.

These rallies are part of the BJP’s broader effort to strengthen its outreach in key constituencies across the state, with senior leadership actively engaging voters ahead of the polls.

Earlier on Friday, HM Shah released the party’s manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to implement the 7th Pay Commission and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of coming to power in the state.

The Union Home Minister, while releasing the manifesto, said that the public feels fearful and disillusioned and is seeking change from the heart. He said that in the last 10 years, the BJP has established itself as a constructive opposition in West Bengal, and today, the BJP is working as the principal opposition party in the state assembly. He further said that if the BJP is brought to power, the government will adopt a zero tolerance policy against infiltration.

HM Shah added that the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of coming to power. He mentioned that all government employees and salaried workers will be ensured dearness allowance (DA), and within 45 days, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented to uphold the dignity of every employee under the new BJP government.

He also promised that if the BJP comes to power, they will provide 3,000 rupees in the bank accounts of every woman while promising a 33 per cent quota for women in all Bengal government jobs, including in the police force.