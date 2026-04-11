UN chief welcomes US-Iran talks in Pakistan: Spokesperson

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the US-Iran talks scheduled to start in Islamabad over the weekend, his spokesperson said.

“He calls on the parties to seize this diplomatic opportunity to engage in good faith toward a lasting and comprehensive agreement, with a view to deescalation and the prevention of a return to hostilities,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter,” Dujarric said.

The UN chief’s personal envoy for the Middle East conflict and its consequences, Jean Arnault, continues to be in the region to support diplomatic efforts, Dujarric added.

The temporary ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel was achieved early Wednesday, despite which Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a high-level Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to participate in the upcoming talks with the United States, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The delegation also includes Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The United States and Iran are scheduled to begin negotiations on Saturday morning during the diplomatic window of a two-week conditional truce announced on Tuesday, more than one month after the start of US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been strained as Israel continues striking Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf have stressed that stopping the attacks on Lebanon is an integral part of the ceasefire.