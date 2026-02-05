HM Shah to begin 3-day J&K tour today, to review security grid

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin an important three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The purpose of his visit is to conduct a thorough security review, assess development projects, and engage with political stakeholders.

During this visit, he is expected to hold high-level meetings with security agencies and administrative officials to evaluate the overall law and order situation, as well as the progress of ongoing governance and infrastructure initiatives.

“Union Home Minister will reach Jammu in the evening on February 5. He will meet political leaders at the Lok Bhawan the same evening. In the morning on February 6, the Union Home Minister will visit the international border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district,” said officials here.

During his visit to the international border, the Union Home Minister will inspect the latest equipment installed by the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent infiltration.

“In the afternoon of February 6, he will chair a high-level security review meeting in Jammu. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of MHA, IB, chiefs of CAPFs, senior officers of J&K’s civil administration, police and intelligence agencies will attend the security review meeting,” the officials said.

On the morning of February 7, he will leave for Srinagar, where he is scheduled to launch various developmental projects. In the afternoon, he will leave from Srinagar for Chhattisgarh, official sources said.

In less than one month, Amit Shah will be reviewing J&K security for the second time at the highest level.

Earlier, on January 8, he chaired a high-level security review meeting on J&K in New Delhi. His review of the security situation was followed by the visit of the Union Home Secretary, Gobind Mohan, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka, chiefs of CAPFs and other agencies to Jammu on January 14 and 15.