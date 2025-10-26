Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Celebrates Community Day with Faith and Festivity

Mangaluru: The Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Kulshekar, resonated with vibrant displays of faith, fellowship, and talent as it celebrated its annual Community Day on October 26. The event, held at Frad Saib Hall, brought together parishioners from all 44 wards for a day of unity and celebration.

The festivities commenced with a prayer dance, setting a reverential tone for the day. Parish Priest Fr. Clifford Fernandes officially inaugurated the event by garlanding the Holy Bible, symbolizing the centrality of faith in the community’s life.

A highlight of the celebration was the series of skits presented by each of the 44 wards. Drawing inspiration from the Bible, each ward creatively enacted a chosen theme, showcasing both artistic talent and communal harmony. The evening’s performances began with “The Prodigal Son,” followed by a diverse range of biblical narratives that captivated the audience. Notably, a total of 37 wards participated in the dramatic presentations.

Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Denzil Lobo lauded the participants for their dedication and imaginative interpretations. “I felt as though I was watching a movie in the theatre,” he remarked. “You presented the Biblical themes very creatively within the given time. I thank you all for the unity and teamwork you have shown. Let this spirit continue.”

The Community Day celebration also served as an occasion to recognize and honor academic and artistic achievements within the parish. Students who achieved distinction in SSLC, PUC, Degree, Engineering, Master’s, and PhD programs were felicitated, as were singers who attained national-level recognition.

Parish Priest Fr. Clifford Fernandes addressed the gathering, commending the community for its enthusiastic involvement. “We have grandly celebrated the Community Day. We aim to bring families together and help parishioners showcase their hidden talents. We have many gifted individuals in our parish, and I encourage our women to strive for financial independence and self-reliance. Let us continue to dream big and work together.”

The Chief Guest, Fr. Paul Pinto from Neermarga Parish, extended congratulations to the parishioners and expressed appreciation for the biblical presentations. “It is wonderful to see the community come together with such joy and harmony. Let this spirit of unity and service continue.”

Religious Nuns, Sr Sarita, Sr Reena, and Sr Margarette judged the performances.

Over 1600 parishioners participated in the Community Day celebrations. The event concluded with a fellowship meal, which fostered connections and strengthened bonds within the community. Prizes were awarded to the winning wards for their skit performances:

First Place: The Sermon on the Mount – Sacred Heart of Jesus Ward, Kongoor

The Sermon on the Mount – Sacred Heart of Jesus Ward, Kongoor Second Place: Baptism of Jesus – Mount Carmel Ward, Kaikamba

Baptism of Jesus – Mount Carmel Ward, Kaikamba Third Place: Healing the Man at Bethsaida – Our Lady of Fatima Ward, Kuchikad

The Holy Cross Community Day stood as a joyful testament to the parish’s faith, unity, and shared mission of service.