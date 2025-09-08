Holy Cross Church Cordel Celebrates Feast of Nativity with Deep Religious Fervor

Mangaluru: Holy Cross Church Cordel marked the Feast of Nativity with a vibrant and devout celebration, uniting parishioners in a spirit of reverence and communal harmony. The annual feast, deeply embedded in tradition and faith, saw a large gathering participating in the solemn observances.

The celebrations commenced with the traditional blessing of the newly harvested paddy, a symbolic act led by Parish Priest Fr. Clifford Fernandes, accompanied by other clergy members. The blessing was followed by a solemn procession featuring the Bambina of Infant Mary, carried reverently from the Grotto of Mother Mary. Children, participating with heartfelt devotion, accompanied the Bambina, offering flowers as a symbol of love and respect.

The procession culminated on the church grounds, where Gurkars, the traditional heads of the parish, carried sheaves of the newly harvested paddy. Upon arrival, the children offered their floral tributes to the Blessed Virgin Mary, while the congregation joined in singing “Sakkad Sangatha Melya,” a traditional hymn celebrating communal harmony and devotion.

The festive mass was led by Fr. Clifford Fernandes, alongside Assistant Parish Priests Fr. Vijay Monteiro and Fr. Denzil Lobo, and two guest priests from Bengaluru. The collective presence of the clergy underscored the solemnity and importance of the occasion.

In his homily, Fr. Denzil Lobo elucidated the profound significance of the Feast of Nativity, which commemorates the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. He further emphasized the crucial need to respect and care for parents, especially in their old age, highlighting the values of filial piety and familial responsibility.

Fr. Montiero shared an emotional anecdote about a mother’s sacrifices, recalling a story where a mother went to great lengths to earn money for her son’s school trip, highlighting the selfless sacrifices parents make. “This shows the mother’s selfless sacrifices and silent courage that transcends the mere narrative, echoing the profound spiritual teachings woven within the fabric of existence. So we should respect the sacrifice of our mothers,” he stated.

Fr. Clifford Fernandes extended his heartfelt wishes to all parishioners, praying for a joyous and blessed Feast of Nativity. He encouraged them to cherish family bonds and to partake in the traditional festive meal together, reinforcing the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines the community.

Following the mass, sheaves of the newly harvested paddy and sugarcane were distributed among the parishioners, symbolizing the bounty of the harvest season and the blessings bestowed upon the community. This act brought the celebrations to a joyful close, leaving the congregation with a renewed sense of faith, hope, and strengthened community spirit.