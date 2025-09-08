MKCA, USA Celebrates Monti Fest with Traditional Fervor

Hoffman Estates, IL: The Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association (MKCA) of the USA marked its 23rd Annual Monti Fest celebration on September 6, 2025, at St. Hubert’s Church Hall in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The event, deeply rooted in Mangalorean tradition, brought together members and guests to celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and give thanks for the year’s new harvest.

Monti Fest, a unique cultural observance for the Mangalorean community, bears similarities to Thanksgiving in the United States and various harvest festivals across India, such as Onam in Kerala, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Nag Panchami, Teej, Rath Yathra, and Hornbill. The festival commemorates the birth of the Virgin Mary and expresses gratitude for her role in bestowing Jesus Christ upon the world, while also celebrating the bounty of the new crop season. As part of the tradition, the blessed new crop is distributed to attendees, symbolizing a communal family gathering in honor of Mother Mary’s birth.

The festivities commenced with a solemn Mass held at St. Hubert’s Church, attended by MKCA members and guests. Members of the association participated in the service by delivering the first and second readings.

Following the Mass, a vibrant cultural program unfolded, beginning with a welcoming address by MKCA President Leonard Lobo Shenoy. Associate Pastor Rev. Oswald Nkyanungi led a blessing ceremony with holy water, followed by the traditional offering of flowers, in which all the children participated. The blessed Novem (new grain) was then distributed to all present.

Leonard Lobo Shenoy provided the audience with a historical overview of MKCA, recognizing Dr. Austin D’Souza Prabhu, Founder and President, for his pioneering role in establishing the association, along with other founding members. He elucidated the origins of Monti Fest and its traditional celebrations in India. Gratitude was expressed to Parish Priest Rev. Tomy Abraham and Associate Pastor Fr. Oswald Nkyanungi for their gracious provision of the venue.

President Lobo Shenoy extended his appreciation to the organizing committee for their unwavering support in ensuring the program’s success. He acknowledged the dedication of members and their families in preparing an array of authentic Mangalorean dishes for the event and thanked all members and guests who contributed to the program.

Dr. Austin D’Souza Prabhu delivered a heartfelt eulogy in remembrance of the late Eric Ozario, a veteran Konkani artist, and Appoline Symphrosa Lewis, a valued member of MKCA, both of whom recently passed away.

With the current Executive Committee’s two-year term concluding at the end of 2025, the new team for the upcoming two-year term was announced. Effective January 1, 2026, the new Executive Committee will consist of Savio Pais (President), Russel Mendes (Vice President), Canice Pinto (Treasurer), Rohan Fernandes (Secretary), and Ruben Mendes (Joint Secretary).

The celebration included a series of engaging games for both children and adults, organized by Patcy Lasrado with support from Canice Pinto and Rohan Fernandes. Participants enthusiastically embraced the games, contributing to a joyful atmosphere. Maya Menezes, Elisha, Roshan Mendes, and Promila Menezes emerged as first prize winners, while Ethan Fernandes, Gia D’Souza, Lily Cecilia Honey, and Sudhakar were also recognized as winners. President Lobo Shenoy presented the prizes to the winners.

Prior to the meal, President Leonard Lobo Shenoy led the attendees in a prayer of grace, after which a sumptuous, authentic Mangalorean vegetarian dinner, prepared by MKCA volunteers, was served.

The celebration culminated with Dr. Austin D’Souza Prabhu leading the attendees in singing the Laudate hymn, a fitting end to a day of faith, community, and cultural heritage.

-Leonardo Lobo Shenoy