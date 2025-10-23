Holy Face of Jesus Appears on Eucharistic Host in Kerala, Declared a Miracle

Vilakkannur, Kerala: Christ the King Church in Vilakkannur has officially declared a miracle, marking Kerala’s first such event. On November 13, 2013, the Holy Face of Jesus purportedly appeared on a Eucharistic Host during Mass.

According to eyewitness accounts, the event unfolded during a Mass led by Fr. Thomas Patikkal. Parishioners present at the service reported observing a dark mark manifest upon the consecrated host, gradually transforming into what they perceived as the visage of Jesus. News of the unprecedented occurrence spread rapidly, drawing thousands of pilgrims to Vilakkannur in the days that followed. The sheer volume of visitors prompted district authorities to implement restrictions on access to Paithalmala.

Following the initial event, the Host was transferred to the archdiocese in Ernakulam for rigorous observation and scientific analysis. After a period of meticulous examination, the Host was returned to Christ the King Church in Vilakkannur on September 21, 2018. Upon its return, the Host was placed beside the altar for veneration and prayer by the faithful.

Further investigation ensued on January 10, 2020, when the Miracle Host was presented to Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro at the Syro-Malabar Headquarters in Kakkanad. Archbishop Diquattro facilitated the Host’s dispatch to Rome, where further scientific scrutiny was conducted.

After years of comprehensive investigation, the Host was officially declared miraculous on March 19, 2025. The declaration followed extensive scientific evaluations and observations conducted by Vatican authorities. The formal proclamation ceremony took place on May 31, 2025, at Vilakkannur Church. Representatives from Pope Leo XIV, including Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, were in attendance, signifying the importance of the event.

Since the declaration, Christ the King Church has become a significant site of pilgrimage for Christian faithful. On October 22nd, a group of 35 members of a family, along with friends from Kulshekar, accompanied by a Priest and a Nun, visited the church specifically to witness the Consecrated Host. The parish priest provided an explanation of the miracle and its history. Pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada and various other parishes have journeyed to the church, with priests from Mangalore, including Fr. William and Fr. Joachim D’Souza, concelebrating Mass in Konkani.

For those of the Christian faith, a visit to Christ the King Church in Vilakkannur to witness the Miraculous Host is presented as an opportunity for a potentially transformative spiritual experience. The church continues to welcome pilgrims seeking to witness the Host and partake in the spiritual significance of this declared miracle.