Subramanya Hebbagelu Assumes Charge as President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Subramanya Hebbagelu has assumed charge as the President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar for the term 2026–2028, marking a new chapter for the Kannada community in Qatar.

He expressed his humility and commitment in accepting this responsibility and stated that it is a great honour to serve the community.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to outgoing President Sri Ravi Shetty and the Management Committee (2024–2026) for their dedicated service and valuable contributions. He noted that their efforts have laid a strong foundation for the organization.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of all past Presidents—Sathish Deshpande, Nagaraj, Prakash Babu, K. Prabhakar, Aravind Patil, Arun Kumar K.M., V.S. Mannangi, Deepak Shetty, H.K. Madhu, Venkat Rao, Late Mairpady Nagesh Rao, Sanjay Kudari, Mahesh Gowda, and Ravi Shetty—for their role in building and strengthening Karnataka Sangha Qatar.

He appreciated the continued dedication and service of all committee members, community leaders, and members, highlighting their role in shaping the unity and strength of the Sangha.

He emphasized that his vision is to strengthen community bonds, promote rich cultural heritage, and create meaningful opportunities for all.

“With unity and purpose, we can achieve greater milestones in the coming term,” he said.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar functions as an associate organization of the Indian Cultural Center under the aegis of the Indian Embassy and continues to play a key role in community engagement.