Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: Key Differences Compared

With sporty commuters becoming the new sensation in India’s two-wheeler market, a fresh competitor has emerged: the Honda CB125 Hornet. Having multiple budget-friendly options in the same category is a great thing for customers; however, it can create some confusion. If you are interested in purchasing a sporty commuter but are confused between the CB125 Hornet and the popular Raider 125 from TVS, this detailed comparison is for you.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: An overview

It all started with the launch of the TVS Raider 125 back in September 2021, and it dominated the segment for a while. Its impressive design language exposed Indian bike enthusiasts and normal buyers to the fact that budget commuter bikes can also be stylish and sporty, all while offering a good fuel economy. The latest version of this bike offered by TVS is the updated 2025 version.

Seeing the popularity and success of sporty commuters under the 125 cc segment, Honda released the CB125 on August 1st, 2025. It is Honda’s entry-level offering in their Hornet series of motorcycles and the latest competitor in this category. The bike’s design and performance have been well-received within the Indian bike community.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: Design language & target audience

While both the Honda CB125 Hornet and the TVS Raider 125 are sporty commuters with stylish design, they fit different fan bases. The Raider, although sporty, has a more balanced design, appealing to both younger and older adults. It comes with a muscular tank, alloy wheels, and front DRLs with unique placement, which are its main design highlights. While it has a slightly aggressive footpeg positioning, it feels great for daily usage and commuting.

On the other hand, the design of the Honda CB125 Hornet feels more aggressive and bolder. It boasts a tastefully done streetfighter-like design that will surely get some attention on the road. Its gold USD front suspensions, peppy colourways, muscular tank, neat tail section, and aggressive stance make it a popular choice among collegegoers and young adults.

Here’s how these two bikes compare to each other in terms of dimensions:

Dimensions Honda CB125 Hornet TVS Raider Fuel tank 12 litres 10 litres Kerb weight 124 kg 123 kg Ground clearance 166 mm 180 mm Wheelbase 1330 mm 1326 mm

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: Spec sheet

In terms of on-paper specifications, both the Honda CB125 Hornet and the TVS Raider offer something similar. The Hornet is equipped with a single cylinder, 2 valve, air-cooled 123.94cc engine, producing a max power of 10.99 bhp@7500rpm and a max torque of 11.2Nm@6000rpm. The TVS Raider has a slight edge in this segment, as it is equipped with a single-cylinder, 2-valve, air & oil cooled 124.8cc engine that can produce a max power of 11.2bhp@7500rpm and max torque of 11.2nm@6000rpm.

While the torque figures for both these bikes are tied neck-to-neck, the TVS Raider has a slight but clear edge when it comes to max power.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: Key features

Unlike normal commuter bikes, the Honda CB125 Hornet and the TVS Raider are both equipped with practical features that come in handy while riding. The Honda CB125 Hornet comes with a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument console with Honda RoadSync, which enables features like call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, etc., via Bluetooth. It is also equipped with a USB charging port, a side-stand engine cutoff sensor, silent start with ACG, an engine start/stop switch, etc.

As for the TVS Raider, the latest version offers a full digital reverse LCD instrument cluster (or 5-inch TFT screen with SmartXonnect), Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation, sms/call alert, voice assist, etc., via TVS Connect, an under-seat storage, a USB charging port, a side-stand cutoff sensor, etc.

With great but similar offerings in the feature section, it is all up to the customer's preference on which model to pick. However, do note that the part where the Honda CB125 Hornet has the edge is braking. It comes with single-channel ABS, which is a great safety measure. On the other hand, the Raider is equipped with Synchronised Braking Technology or SBT.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider: Price and mileage

Now comes one of the most important parts of this comparison, the price. The Honda CB 125 Hornet is available in a single variant, i.e., the standard version. The average on-road price of this bike in Andheri (W), Mumbai, is INR 1,32,565.

On the other hand, the TVS Raider is available in multiple variants, namely the Drum version, Single Seat- Disc, Super Squad Edition, iGO- Boost Mode, Split Seat – Disc, and SmartXonnect. Its starting on-road price in Andheri (W), Mumbai, is INR 1,07,676. The top model, i.e., the SmartXonnect, goes for around INR 1,26,001.

Also, as these are sporty commuter bikes, comparing mileage is just as important. The claimed mileage for the CB125 Hornet is 48 kmpl, while the ARAI mileage of the TVS Raider 125 is 56.7 kmpl. Hence, in terms of both price and mileage, the TVS Raider has the edge for being slightly more budget-friendly and fuel-efficient.

Important tips for new bike buyers

If you are planning on buying a new bike, be it the Honda CB125 Hornet or the TVS Raider, make sure to consider these:

Evaluate: Assess your needs before browsing the market. Test ride: Check online reviews and take test rides of the preferred bikes. Safety: Don’t be shy to spend money on getting proper riding gear, including a helmet, gloves, a riding jacket, etc. Insurance: Do proper research and comparison when you buy bike insurance online for your new two-wheeler. Cost: Consider both the on-road price, service and spare parts availability, and long-term maintenance cost before finalising the purchase.

Conclusion:

This concludes all you need to know about the major differences between the Honda CB125 Hornet and the TVS Raider. While the Raider has been the popular option in India’s sporty commuter bike segment for a while now, the latest offering from Honda has successfully managed to grab quite the attention. While both these bikes are great options, the final decision rests on the shoulders of the buyer.

