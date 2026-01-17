Honorary FRCP (Glasgow–UK) Conferred on Dr. B. V. Manjunath

A. J. Hospital & Research Centre is proud to announce that the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (UK) has conferred the prestigious Honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP) upon Dr. B. V. Manjunath, Professor and Head of Cardiology and Chief Interventional Cardiologist, in recognition of his outstanding academic and clinical contributions to the field of cardiology.

Dr.Manjunath brings with him over 36 years of experience in cardiology, with an illustrious career that includes numerous national and international research publications and presentations, serving as a PhD guide and University Examiner, and mentoring several graduates, postgraduates, and DM Cardiology fellows. He has also performed a significant number of complex interventional procedures in the cardiac catheterisation laboratory.

The Honorary FRCP is distinct from examination-based fellowships. It is a highly selective and prestigious international fellowship, awarded to experienced physicians who have made exceptional contributions to clinical practice, academics, and medical education, and it confers global peer recognition.

This honour is awarded to only a select few physicians worldwide (up to 15 annually), following a rigorous voting process by members of the Royal College.

The fellowship will be formally conferred at the Royal College Convocation scheduled later this year.