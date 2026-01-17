Results of Maha municipal elections show people have chosen development: BJP

New Delhi: After the BJP’s historic victory across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the party on Saturday stated that the results of the recent municipal elections clearly show that the people have chosen development and good governance.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the mandate reflected the public’s faith in the BJP’s vision.

“The results of the recent municipal elections in Maharashtra show that the people have chosen development. The BJP’s consistent focus on development and transparent governance has resonated strongly with voters. By electing the party with such a decisive mandate, the public has endorsed progress and effective administration. With an overwhelming majority secured in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this victory is expected to significantly accelerate Mumbai’s development,” he said.

BJP MP Naresh Bansal also credited the party’s success to its leadership and grassroots efforts.

He said, “The development-oriented politics of the BJP, under the leadership of the world-renowned and popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are being effectively implemented by BJP-led state governments. In Maharashtra, the party’s tireless hard work, Prime Minister Modi’s capable leadership, and the dedication of party workers, along with the failure of the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s politics of appeasement, have resulted in a major shift. Now, positive change will be visible in Mumbai, corruption will be curbed, and development work will gain momentum.”

Reacting to the results, AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi said that his party had also made significant gains.

“This is a great blessing and the grace of Allah. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has received strong support in Maharashtra. We have won 33 corporator seats in Aurangabad, 21 in Malegaon, 10 in Dhule, and eight in Mumbai, with similar encouraging results coming in from areas like Mumbra and other regions. While it takes time for a sapling to grow into a strong tree, the future of AIMIM is very bright,” he said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that the party respected the democratic mandate.

“It is the people’s decision, and in a democratic system, we accept that verdict. If there are any irregularities, they can be reviewed at a later stage,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party National spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand downplayed the significance of the BJP’s claims. He said that in local body elections, voters often make decisions based on personal relationships and local issues rather than broader political narratives.

“Therefore, the Samajwadi Party does not agree that this result represents a major victory for the BJP or a massive defeat for the Opposition,” he added.